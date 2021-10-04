Chronicles of 44-day Second Karabakh war: October 4, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the ninth day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation from occupation of the city of Jabrayil and a number of villages of the Jabrayil district;

- On October 4, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made an address to the people of Azerbaijan;

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Al-Arabiya TV channel;

- President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the commanders of the formations - Major General Mais Barkhudarov, Major General Hikmet Mirzoyev and the personnel led by them on the occasion of the liberation of the city of Jabrayil and 9 villages of the Jabrayil district from the occupation;

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared on her official Instagram page a publication about the victories of Azerbaijani army at the front;

- On this day of last year, the Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Sugovushan;

- Two people were killed, two more were injured as a result of artillery shelling of Baylagan by the Armenian armed forces. The Prosecutor General's Office issued a statement about the shelling of Ganja. One civilian was killed and four were injured as a result of rocket attack by Armenians of Ganja.

- Criminal case initiated against Armenia's Arayik Harutyunyan;

- Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General appeals to international organizations;

- The names of the wounded as a result of the Armenian provocation in Ganja were announced;

- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted at the post where the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov destroyed great number of Armenian military;

- The Ministry of Defense once again shared information about a large number of trophies captured from the Armenian Armed Forces.