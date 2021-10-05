Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev made a trip to Jabrayil region On October 4.

The president of Azerbaijan met with representatives of the region's public, laid the foundation of the Memorial Complex and launched the restoration of Jabrayil district.

One of the heartfelt moments of the meeting was the performance of the song by the honored artist Yagut Abdullaeva and the khanende (mugham singer), honored artist Ilkin Akhmedov.