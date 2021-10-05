Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint live-fire tactical exercises, held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, successfully continue Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario of the exercises, the participant military divisions carry out practical activities.

In order to achieve coordination of interaction between units from command posts through control systems, continuous command and control of troops are carried out, formations and units carry out activities in line with the combat training plan.

The commanders assess the terrain, choose the directions of a covert approach to the enemy's positions, study the routes of movement, and work out the activities of the personnel using various methods.

Special assault groups approach the conditional enemy positions, avoiding observation by optical devices and aimed fire at the enemy.

In the exercises, which also involve combat aircraft, military transport and attack helicopters, training flights with complex aerobatics maneuvers are carried out.