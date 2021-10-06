Azerbaijan returns missing serviceman to Armenia (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 19:10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Azerbaijan returned to Armenia the serviceman Artur Davidyan who went missing on August 22, 2021, on the border of the two countries, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Oct.6.
Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that on August 22 at about 21:00 (GMT+4) Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan left the place of permanent deployment without the permission of the higher command. After a while, contact with him was lost.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan avoided serious consequences of Delta wave due to high vaccination level - Renaissance Capital
Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister
We are planning jointly working with EU to expand geography of our gas supplies - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)