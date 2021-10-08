Turkey's newly appointed military attaché meets with Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

The newly appointed Turkish military attaché Major General Zakaria Yalchin met with the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on October 8, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The minister congratulated the newly appointed military attaché on the beginning of his activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction in connection with the beginning of his activity as a military attaché, Yalchin noted that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, in particular, in the military sphere.

It was noted at the meeting that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, including in the military sphere, are based on brotherhood and friendship. It was emphasized that these relations are developing in ascending order.

The parties also discussed the military-political situation in the region, the military, military-technical components of bilateral relations, as well as issues of military education, military medicine and others of mutual interest.