Hadrut operation memories: Armenians were taught lesson they'll remember for a long time (PHOTO / VIDEO)

Hadrut, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

From the first days of the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with the historic victory of Azerbaijan, the glorious Azerbaijani army conducted lightning-fast military operations and brought Armenia to its knees on the battlefield.

After the liberation of Jabrayil and nearby settlements from the occupation, on October 9, 2020, the Azerbaijani army liberated the village of Hadrut. During the operations in Hadrut, heroic Azerbaijani servicemen taught Armenians a lesson that they will remember for a long time.

On the first anniversary of the liberation of Hadrut from the occupation, the Trend TV film crew visited the village and met with servicemen who showed particular courage and bravery during the fighting.

The soldiers and officers shared their memories of the battles for the liberation of Hadrut.