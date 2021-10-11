Azerbaijan as chair of NAM will spare no effort to further strengthen NAM’s role - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan as the chair of the NAM will spare no effort to further strengthen the NAM’s role in addressing global challenges in international relations and defend justice, international law and the legitimate interests of the NAM Member States, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the high-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in video format, Trend reports.

"This year, the Member States of the Movement unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023. We highly appreciate this as a sign of recognition of Azerbaijan’s successful and effective steering of the Movement. Azerbaijan will continue to work towards further strengthening the solidarity within the NAM and uplifting the Movement’s political weight and global visibility" the head of state said.

"We have suggested convening a high-level meeting of the NAM Member States to exchange views and formulate the position of the Movement concerning the post-COVID-19 period. It would be rational for the NAM to advocate for the creation of a UN High-Level Panel on Global Recovery from the Covid-19," the Azerbaijani president said.

"Azerbaijani chairmanship takes steps to develop cooperation among parliamentarians of the NAM Member States. A week ago, the chairmanship inaugurated the NAM Youth Network. I suggest that the NAM Member States think about the idea of NAM’s institutionalization. Azerbaijan, in its capacity as the chair, will hold consultations to collect views of the NAM Member States to this end," President Aliyev said.

"To conclude, I assure you that Azerbaijan as the chair of the NAM will spare no effort to further strengthen the NAM’s role in addressing global challenges in the international relations and defend justice, international law, and the legitimate interests of the NAM Member States," the head of state said.