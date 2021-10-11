Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int’l organizations on anniversary of missile attack of Ganja by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have appealed to international organizations in connection with the anniversary of the missiles attack of Ganja by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

According to the information, the appeal emphasizes that in response to another military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation and liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War.

"To avenge the defeat on the battlefield, the military-political leadership of Armenia made its target the civilians of the cities and regions of Azerbaijan located far from the combat zone, using heavy weapons, including artillery and ballistic missiles, committed grave crimes, including the military, brutal killing of civilians, in particular women and children and damaged civilian property and infrastructure.

At about 4 am (GMT+4) on October 11, 2020, Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan with a population of more than 500,000 people, located 80 kilometers from the front line, was fired upon by the military-political leadership of Armenia using the Tochka-U missile system. This brutal attack by Armenia, deliberately launched in the early morning to catch sleeping people by surprise, destroyed three residential buildings, killing 10 and injuring more than 40 civilians. Among the dead were a child and women.

Repeated rocket attacks by Armenia on Ganja during the 44-day war once again demonstrated that the aggressor country, as before, does not care about the resolutions, statements and appeals of international organizations, ignores the norms of international law, in particular the Geneva Convention of 1949. The only reason for this is Armenia's impunity and the absence of any international sanctions against the aggressor country.

"NGOs active in Azerbaijan in the field of human rights protection, again with great concern appeal to international organizations and urge them to take serious steps against Armenia and its military leadership, which committed the murder of innocent children and women a year ago, to give a political assessment of the war crimes committed by it and crimes against humanity," the appeal says.

It is noted that the document was signed by the heads of 89 Azerbaijani NGOs.