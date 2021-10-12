Serbian President receives Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on October 12 as part of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Belgrade, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties stressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, exchanged views on strategic relations, touched upon the significance of the signed documents between the two countries, and noted that these agreements will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties.

In addition, Aleksandar Vucic invited the President of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to Serbia and asked to convey his invitation.

The parties also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.