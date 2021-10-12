Azerbaijani FM visits monument to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, which was erected in the Tashmaidan park in Belgrade (Serbia), Trend reports.

It is reported that the foreign minister visited the park within the framework of high-level events held in Belgrade on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The foreign minister also visited in this park the monument to the outstanding Serbian writer Milorad Pavic and the monument to the children ‘Bili smo samo dedsa’ (We were just children), who died during the bombing of Belgrade in 1999.

Jeyhun Bayramov laid flowers to the monuments.