Azerbaijan denies information about return of Iranian drivers to their country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The information spread on social networks about the return of Iranian drivers to their country is false, Trend reports citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

Today on Oct. 13, some media and social networks spread false information about the return of Iranian drivers, who were previously detained by the Azerbaijani customs authorities, to their country.

A criminal case was initiated under Articles 206.3.2. and 318.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in the Investigative Directorate of the Main Operational and Investigative Directorate of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan against the citizens of Iran - Barzegar Haji Jafar and Nouruzi Shahrud Heidar on the facts of smuggling across the customs border of Azerbaijan from Armenia to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city by fraud using documents and means of customs identification, as well as the illegal crossing of the protected state border of Azerbaijan without established documents and outside checkpoints.

"The information about their return to their country is false," the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan added.