Chronicles of Victory: October 14, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 18th day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel.

- "Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Garadaghli, Khatunbulag, Garakollu villages of Fuzuli district, and Bulutan, Melikjanli, Kemertuk, Teke and Tagaser villages of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

- Armenian armed forces destroy shopping center in Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam and Agjabedi districts.

- Azerbaijani MoD reveals Armenian equipment destroyed over night.

- Azerbaijani army destroys one more ballistic missile system of Armenia.

- Azerbaijani civilian killed as result of Armenian Armed Forces' missile firing.

- Azerbaijani journalists targeted by Armenian Armed Forces.

- Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office lists names of wounded in Tartar.

- Legitimate military targets aimed at civilian population of Azerbaijan neutralized.

- Footage of Azerbaijani Jabrayil city liberated from occupation unveiled.