Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold meeting in Minsk (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as part of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries in Minsk on October 14, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed a number of issues on the agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation, including events to be held next year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Also, the ministers exchanged views on the full implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 and regional issues.