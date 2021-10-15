Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev

Politics 15 October 2021 13:16 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

For about 30 years, Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan approves funding for dozen of scientific projects
Uzbekistan approves funding for dozen of scientific projects
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
TAP helped in reducing European gas market volatility Oil&Gas 13:41
Armenia destroyed 16 out of 17 mosques that existed in Shusha before occupation - President Aliyev Economy 13:35
Armenia refuses to provide complete maps of minefields - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:28
Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev Politics 13:16
Illegal Armenian armed forces attempt new provocation against Azerbaijani units Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs Business 13:15
President Ilham Aliyev notes special role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in ending hostilities in Karabakh Politics 13:14
Agdam city called Hiroshima of Caucasus - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:13
Karabakh conflict left behind - President Aliyev Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS Politics 13:00
Brent oil price on the ICE exchange up over $ 85/barrel Oil&Gas 12:59
Iran seeks to transform its ports to transshipment hubs Transport 12:45
Microfinance sector in Georgia hopes to rebound from COVID-19, shares forecast Georgia 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev participates in CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format Politics 12:39
France's desire to take part in de-mining of Azerbaijan's lands - important, MP says Politics 12:35
Death toll climbs to seven following fatal gun battles in Beirut Arab World 12:25
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on anniversary of shelling of funeral procession in Tartar by Armenian troops Politics 12:19
EBRD talks on financing of construction of high-voltage transmission line in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:16
Israeli companies getting increasingly interested in Russian market — Lavrov Russia 12:13
TAP compensated decreasing share of imports from Norway and other LNG to Europe Oil&Gas 12:05
Azerbaijan’s Parliament adopts bill ‘On Independence Day’ Politics 12:03
Agriculture goods production increases in Kazakhstan Business 12:01
Turkmenistan’s cotton mill shares export data for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 11:56
Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance Transport 11:53
Turkmen enterprise reveals volume of oil products shipped to consumers Turkmenistan 11:50
Uzbekistan approves funding for dozen of scientific projects Business 11:47
Azerbaijan’s Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:42
Azerbaijani agrarian agency talks female entrepreneurs provided with preferential loans Business 11:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 15 Uzbekistan 11:28
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation by road Construction 11:22
USAID ready to continue investing in agriculture dev’t in Azerbaijan Business 11:22
JOCAP updates on offshore installation campaign for Absheron field Oil&Gas 11:19
JOCAP details ongoing works at Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 15 Georgia 11:08
IEA lowers forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 oil output Oil&Gas 10:57
Georgian honey exports skyrocket, following COVID-ravaged year Georgia 10:50
Azersu OJSC eyes attracting investments for implementation of its projects Economy 10:43
Oil prices climb on power boost, set for multi-week gains Oil&Gas 10:41
Brand new iPhone 13 smartphones with 50GB free internet now available at Azercell Exclusive shops! Society 10:37
Georgia and International Labor Organization to launch new co-op programs Georgia 10:30
Turkmenistan eyes expanding share of exports of Russian trading house Kazakhstan 10:29
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 15 Uzbekistan 10:21
Turkmenistan, UN discuss strategic cooperation Turkmenistan 10:20
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy electric valve actuator Tenders 10:11
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink deal for additional gas supply Oil&Gas 10:09
SOCAR-STP certified by American Petroleum Institute for manufacturing products Oil&Gas 10:05
Russia, Israel to coordinate efforts at UN to counter history revision Russia 10:03
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran building a new port in Golestan Province Transport 09:51
Uzbek State Tax Committee discloses amount of taxes paid by Facebook, Apple, Google Finance 09:46
High energy prices to remain throughout 2022 at least Oil&Gas 09:43
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry addresses population regarding explosions in Ganja Politics 09:28
Azerbaijan to build water treatment facilities in Alat FEZ (PHOTO) Economy 09:25
Superb offers from Nar for customers! (FOTO) Society 08:58
S.Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID' Other News 08:49
Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say US 08:18
Iranian Golestan Province governor talks railway trade with Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 2,232 daily COVID-19 recoveries Kazakhstan 07:29
Oil prices rise on tight supply, set for weekly gain of more than 2% Oil&Gas 06:38
Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with U.S. Blinken Arab World 05:34
England eases COVID-19 testing rules for most incoming passengers from Oct. 24 Europe 04:38
Nigerian troops kill 45 gunmen in north region Other News 03:41
5.8 magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesia Other News 02:43
300 more residents evacuated amid volcano eruption on Spain's island Europe 01:45
U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for older and high-risk people US 01:13
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to director general of media holding on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 00:40
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish NTV TV channel on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 00:28
Chronicles of Victory: October 15, 2020 Politics 00:01
Shootout takes place between illegal armed formations of Armenia - MoD Politics 14 October 23:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement in connection with death of Azerbaijani soldier Politics 14 October 23:01
GDP of Uzbekistan in 2021 to grow by 6.1% - IMF Uzbekistan 14 October 22:15
Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence Arab World 14 October 22:08
First consignment of gas sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market Iran 14 October 21:30
Azerbaijani serviceman becomes martyr as result of Armenian terror attack - MoD Politics 14 October 20:55
Several banks in Azerbaijan suspend accepting USD banknotes via ATMs Finance 14 October 20:29
Azerbaijan awards servicemen who took part in peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan (PHOTO) Society 14 October 20:00
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic Business 14 October 18:51
Kazakhstan 7M2021 trade with Austria up y-o-y Business 14 October 18:51
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy pipe materials Tenders 14 October 18:49
Maersk shipping explains cargo turnover decrease in Georgia Georgia 14 October 18:48
Trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs held in Minsk Politics 14 October 18:39
Zangezur Corridor to provide shortest land route from Asia to Europe - Deputy Minister Economy 14 October 18:39
Azerbaijan talks services to be provided in modular hospital in Shusha city (PHOTO) Society 14 October 18:39
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy spares Business 14 October 18:05
Passenger transportation via railways on the rise in Kazakhstan Transport 14 October 18:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil export to Italy Economy 14 October 18:01
Azerbaijan, Russia actively developing non-cash transfers Economy 14 October 18:01
SOCAR boosts petrochemicals’ exports by almost 90% Oil&Gas 14 October 17:58
Azerbaijan’s Land Forces Commander meets his Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 14 October 17:46
Kazakhstan's retail trade volumes increase slightly Business 14 October 17:45
Armenia destroyed 95 percent of historical, cultural monuments in Karabakh - Azerbaijani minister Society 14 October 17:42
Azerbaijan almost doubles gas exports Oil&Gas 14 October 17:37
SOCAR increases oil and gas production in Q3 2021 Oil&Gas 14 October 17:25
Saudi energy minister dismisses calls for extra OPEC+ barrels Arab World 14 October 17:13
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from two wells Oil&Gas 14 October 17:13
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall sharply last week; producer prices increase in September US 14 October 17:12
Kazakhstan resumes grain, flour exports by railway to Afghanistan Kazakhstan 14 October 17:12
Shekel gains ahead of September CPI reading Israel 14 October 17:05
AZAL may Replenish its Fleet with New Boeing 787 Dreamliners Society 14 October 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 14 October 16:46
All news