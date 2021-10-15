Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on delimitation of borders - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

“War and the conflict are now things of the past. We are ready to start negotiations with Armenia on the delimitation of borders on the condition of mutual recognition of territorial integrity. We are also ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in a video conference format.

“Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations as a victorious country. We do hope that Armenia will not pass up on this historic opportunity,” the President said.