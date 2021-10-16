Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

Trend:

We reached libarated Talish village via newly built 29 km paved road, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Post conflict reconstruction/recovery projects in parallel to mine clearance launched by President Ilham Aliyev by virtue of Azerbaijan's own financial, administrative and management resources is unprecedented," Hikmat Hajiyev wrote.