Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16
Trend:
We reached libarated Talish village via newly built 29 km paved road, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Post conflict reconstruction/recovery projects in parallel to mine clearance launched by President Ilham Aliyev by virtue of Azerbaijan's own financial, administrative and management resources is unprecedented," Hikmat Hajiyev wrote.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan
Latest
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD