Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence

Politics 18 October 2021 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared on his Twitter page a publication in connection with the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Trend reports on October 18.

“30 years ago, on October 18, Azerbaijan restored its independence. I cordially congratulate all compatriots on the Day of Restoration of Independence, which fell on the anniversary of the 44-day victory chronicle. Long live independent Azerbaijan!” the publication says.

Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence - Gallery Thumbnail
