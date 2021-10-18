Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared on his Twitter page a publication in connection with the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Trend reports on October 18.

“30 years ago, on October 18, Azerbaijan restored its independence. I cordially congratulate all compatriots on the Day of Restoration of Independence, which fell on the anniversary of the 44-day victory chronicle. Long live independent Azerbaijan!” the publication says.