Turkish Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi shared a publication on Twitter in connection with the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, celebrated on October 18, Trend reports.

"We sincerely congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence. May your independence and our brotherhood last forever," the publication says.

It is noted that Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence on October 18.