EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
Trend:
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Klaar’s publication on Twitter.
Klaar noted that within the framework of his visit to the South Caucasus, he will hold meetings in Baku, Tbilisi and Yerevan.
The EU is committed to continuing working with its partners to ensure stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.
During the last visit of Klaar to Azerbaijan in mid-September 2021, he made a trip to Aghdam, liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war.
