Turkey's Presidential Administration congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18, the Day of the Restoration of Independence in a tweet, Trend reports.

“I congratulate Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. Turkey will continue to strengthen ties on the basis of the principle of ‘one nation - two states'," the publication says.