Azerbaijan - supporter of normalization of relations with Armenia, says FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a supporter of the normalization of relations with Armenia in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok, who is on a visit to the country.

"In this matter, it is important to fulfill the points of the joint statement, and Azerbaijan fulfills all the obligations arising from this statement," the minister stressed.

"The path of revanchism or cooperation is a matter of Armenia's choice. Azerbaijan always reacts to positive steps for cooperation. But if any threat arises against our country, an adequate response will be given," added Bayramov.