Azerbaijani State Security Service's chief meets with VP of ICRC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

Trend:

The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners, Hostages and Missing Citizens Ali Naghiyev received a delegation led by Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Gilles Carbonnier on October 19, Trend reports citing the service’s website.

The parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, as well as issues of mutual interest on the humanitarian mission carried out by this organization.