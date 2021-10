President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva take part in opening of Zangilan substation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Zangilan district on October 20, Trend reports.

According to the information, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening of the 110/35/10 kilowatt Zangilan substation.