President Ilham Aliyev: After a long break - 27 years of Armenian occupation, Zangilan returned to its homeland
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
After a long break - 27 years of Armenian occupation, Zangilan returned to his homeland, we returned it. Our valiant army, having shown heroism, liberated the city of Zangilan and several villages from the invaders exactly one year ago. Thus, the 27-year occupation was ended, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
"I say welcome. Therefore, I invited you to celebrate this wonderful date here together. But after that, when I come to Zangilan, the Zangilans will say "welcome", note the head of state.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from her visit to liberated Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev: After a long break - 27 years of Armenian occupation, Zangilan returned to its homeland
Plan initiated to prosecute int'l companies for illegal exploitation of Vejnali gold deposit - president
Modern transport and logistics center, and necessary infrastructure to be created in Zangilan - President Aliyev
Recent events on opening of Zangazur corridor show that we achieving our goals - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan to try resettle people in Zangilan by early next, maybe by late this year - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with public representatives of Zangilan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions in military unit of State Border Guard Service in Zangilan district
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done under "smart village" project in Aghali village