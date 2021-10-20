President Ilham Aliyev: After a long break - 27 years of Armenian occupation, Zangilan returned to its homeland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

After a long break - 27 years of Armenian occupation, Zangilan returned to his homeland, we returned it. Our valiant army, having shown heroism, liberated the city of Zangilan and several villages from the invaders exactly one year ago. Thus, the 27-year occupation was ended, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

"I say welcome. Therefore, I invited you to celebrate this wonderful date here together. But after that, when I come to Zangilan, the Zangilans will say "welcome", note the head of state.