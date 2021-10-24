Azerbaijani MoD publishes video on events that took place last year this week (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released video footage in connection with the events that took place last year this week.
Trend presents these video footage:
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to Le Figaro newspaper on October 24, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared photos from Aghali village of Zangilan district on her official Instagram page (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from Zangilan visit on her Instagram page (VIDEO)