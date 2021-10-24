Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan to continue based on mutual respect - Iranian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
Trend:
Iran and Azerbaijan are two neighboring Muslim countries with common values, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Twitted, Trend reports.
Recalling a fruitful telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Iranian Foreign Minister noted that relations between the two states and peoples will continue on the basis of mutual respect.
