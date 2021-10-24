Azerbaijani Navy officers successfully completes internship in Turkey (PHOTO)

Politics 24 October 2021 23:10 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Lieutenants who graduated from the Naval Faculty of the Azerbaijan Military Academy have successfully completed the naval training course on the frigates of the Navy, held in Turkey from September 27 to October 22, 2021, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated on its Twitter account, Trend reports.

On October 20, a graduation ceremony for Azerbaijani sailors who participated in courses in Turkey took place.

The courses ran from September 20 to October 15. Graduates were awarded certificates of command of the Turkish Navy.

