Azerbaijani Navy officers successfully completes internship in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
Trend:
Lieutenants who graduated from the Naval Faculty of the Azerbaijan Military Academy have successfully completed the naval training course on the frigates of the Navy, held in Turkey from September 27 to October 22, 2021, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense stated on its Twitter account, Trend reports.
On October 20, a graduation ceremony for Azerbaijani sailors who participated in courses in Turkey took place.
The courses ran from September 20 to October 15. Graduates were awarded certificates of command of the Turkish Navy.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
New private sector led growth model can help Azerbaijan diversify its economy – IFC regional manager (Exclusive)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev announces that Gubadli city is freed from occupation on October 25, 2020
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev gave interview to US Fox News TV channel on October 25, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to Le Figaro newspaper on October 24, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared photos from Aghali village of Zangilan district on her official Instagram page (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from Zangilan visit on her Instagram page (VIDEO)