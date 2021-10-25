Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev announces that Gubadli city is freed from occupation on October 25, 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25
Trend:
"Today, the Azerbaijani army liberated several villages of the Zangilan, Jebrail, Gubadli regions and the city of Gubadli from the occupiers. Long live the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote this on his official Twitter page on October 25, 2020, Trend reports.
