Revanchist forces in Armenia engaged in anti-propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan - State Security Service (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.26

Trend:

Revanchist forces in Armenia, who cannot accept the current situation in the region, are constantly conducting anti-propaganda campaigns against Azerbaijan, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, said at the opening ceremony of the National Security course, Trend reports.

“These forces are trying to create discord between different people living in Azerbaijan, exacerbate relations between our country and neighboring states,” Naghiyev said.

Speaking about the significance of conducting the National Security course, Naghiyev noted the importance of joining efforts against threats currently directed against the security of Azerbaijan, an effective and coordinated struggle of the relevant structures against possible threats.

According to Naghiyev, despite Azerbaijan's calls for peace, the forces that live with revanchist ideas and are unable to accept the real situation in the region, are taking destructive steps.

"These hated elements in Armenia, unable to accept the current situation, are constantly conducting anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, trying to create discord between the various peoples living in Azerbaijan, exacerbate relations between our country and neighboring states. Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the relevant state bodies are monitoring possible provocations of Armenians against our country, they are taking adequate measures," Naghiyev said.

He also spoke about the measures taken to neutralize the sabotage and intelligence activities against Azerbaijan by the special services of certain countries, stressing that the participation of some citizens in the activities of illegal armed groups abroad, in armed conflicts, and their military training is one of the pressing issues.

Naghiyev also added that the focus is constantly on the issue of provocative and terrorist actions that these persons may commit in the future on the territory of the country.

Naghiyev noted that the State Security Service will take decisive measures against all actions aimed at violating the existing stability.