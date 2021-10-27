Azerbaijan establishes commission for preparation of civil defense plan (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 09:53
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.27
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Commission for the preparation of civil defense plan has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct.27.
The respective decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the document, the commission staff will include:
Chairman:
First Deputy Prime Minister
Deputy Chairman:
Minister of Emergency Situations
Members:
Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations
Deputy Minister of Defense
Deputy Minister of Economy
Deputy Minister of Health
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs
Deputy Minister of Finance
Deputy Minister of Education
Deputy Minister of Justice
Deputy Minister of Energy
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
Deputy Minister of Defense Industry
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture
Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee
Deputy Head of the State Security Service
Deputy Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service
Deputy Head of the State Border Service
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance
Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The commission was instructed to prepare a Civil Defense Plan of Azerbaijan and submit it to the Cabinet of Ministers.
To organize the effective work of the commission, a working group will be set up from representatives of state bodies and structures that are its members.
The organization and coordination of the commission’s work were entrusted to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The commission, in the manner prescribed by law, may involve independent experts and specialists in its work.
The decree has taken effect from the date of signing.