Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Czech Republic
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic on the country's national holiday, Trend reports.
"I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.
I believe that the expansion of the Azerbaijani–Czech relations and the strengthening of collaboration between our countries will serve further the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people," the head of state wrote.
