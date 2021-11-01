President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view reconstruction work carried out at Badoyun Mosque

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Lahij settlement as part of their trip to Ismayilli district.

The head of state and the First Lady toured the settlement and talked to residents.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed the restoration and reconstruction work carried out at Badoyun Mosque in Lahij.

When First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Lahij settlement, Ismayilli district in 2019, the residents appealed for the repair of the Badoyun Mosque. The First Vice-President familiarized herself with the situation in the mosque and instructed to carry out a major overhaul.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Anar Alakbarov said that built in 1791, the Badoyun Mosque and the surrounding areas have been restored and reconstructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. As a result of the work, the mosque was restored to its original state.