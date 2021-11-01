President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Shamakhi district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Shamakhi district on Nov. 1, Trend reports.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the monument to the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, erected in the center of Shamakhi, and laid flowers there.