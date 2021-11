President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Shamakhi city stadium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Shamakhi city stadium.

AFFA Executive Vice-President Elkhan Mammadov informed the president and the first lady of the work done.

The Shamakhi city stadium at a capacity of 2,200 fans will receive a UEFA category two certificate.