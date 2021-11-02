Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 11 Armenian servicemen found on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan handed over Armenia the bodies of 11 of its servicemen, Coordinator of the Information center for Azerbaijani captives and hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on November 2.

The mentioned bodies were of Armenian servicemen, found on the Azerbaijani lands, liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020.

According to Shahidov, the remains of the Armenian servicemen were handed over to the Armenian side in the village of Qırmızı bazar (Red Market) with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.