Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks on November 2, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers discussed the activity of the working group restoring communications in the South Caucasus.

While exchanging the views on the current situation in the region, the ministers also stressed the importance of developing a cooperation platform in the 3 + 3 format.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.