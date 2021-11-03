Board members, founders of Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society congratulate President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
Members of the board and founders of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Board of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies
Preparations of master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin has begun - State Committee on Urban Planning
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (VIDEO)
Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive)
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive)