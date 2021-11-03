Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Baku is developing and improving - former President of Latvia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The city of Baku looks very mesmerizing, and, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is developing and improving.
Former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga said this on Wednesday during the presentation of two books about Nizami Ganjavi published in a foreign language at the VIII Global Baku Forum entitled "The World After COVID-19", Trend reports.
