Two books of Nizami Ganjavi presented within VIII Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum entitled "The World after COVID-19", two books about Nizami Ganjavi published in a foreign language were presented, Trend reports.

The author of the book "Nizami Ganjavi: Poet and Sage" is the former Vice President of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin, and the author of the book "Seven Beauties of Nizami Ganjavi and Other Literary Essays" is the former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga.