Two books of Nizami Ganjavi presented within VIII Global Baku Forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum entitled "The World after COVID-19", two books about Nizami Ganjavi published in a foreign language were presented, Trend reports.
The author of the book "Nizami Ganjavi: Poet and Sage" is the former Vice President of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin, and the author of the book "Seven Beauties of Nizami Ganjavi and Other Literary Essays" is the former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
I hope that very fruitful discussions will be held within the framework of the Global Baku Forum - the former vice president of the World Bank
Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Baku is developing and improving - former President of Latvia
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (VIDEO)
Preparations of master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin has begun - State Committee on Urban Planning
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (VIDEO)