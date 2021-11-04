Work underway to open Zangazur corridor - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.4

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Work is underway to open the Zangazur corridor, Former Prime Minister of Turkey, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim told reporters within the framework the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Yildirim, the opening of the corridor will contribute to the expansion of ties between all countries in the region.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, the 8th Global Baku Forum titled "Peace after COVID-19" has opened in Baku, and will last until Nov. 6.

During the event, issues of global importance will be discussed by the high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of states and governments, officials of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other distinguished guests.