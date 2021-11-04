Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit, Former Prime Minister of Turkey, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim told reporters on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

“I believe that this forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, which brought together high-level politicians who came from all over the world, will be of great benefit. As you know, the first anniversary of the victory in the second Karabakh war is celebrated in four days. Azerbaijan, continuing a fair struggle, liberated its lands, which had been under occupation for 30 years. New realities have emerged in the South Caucasus after 30 years of occupation. One of our main goals is to jointly develop this region," he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.