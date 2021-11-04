OIC ex-Sec-Gen hopes for former refugees to return to liberated Azerbaijani lands soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Turkish academician and politician, ex-Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu expressed hope on the sidelines of the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” for former refugees to be able to return to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation soon, Trend reports.

The ex-Secretary General also expressed hope for the rapid elimination of the consequences of the occupation and long-term peace in the region.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.