Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev – Trend:

The Global Baku Forum can help ways forward on the problem of uneven vaccination, Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told Trend on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19".

"The Global Baku Forum is useful in bringing together former prime ministers, presidents, senior diplomats, experts in various fields and providing ideas for discussing some of the key issues we face today. We are talking about the post-COVID-19 world. We have health problems, disruptions in the economy, in the supply of oil and gas. There is a sufficient number of vaccines in the US, and in Africa, only three percent of people are fully vaccinated. These are serious problems that need to be addressed, this platform can help find ways forward," Cekuta said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.