Turkey and Azerbaijan thinking about new projects in region - Binali Yildirim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan are thinking about new projects in the region, Former Prime Minister of Turkey, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim said in his speech at the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Yildirim, in solving global issues, Turkey attaches more importance to cooperation and looks forward to Armenia's joining this process.

Yildirim noted that the main task is to achieve development in the region.

"The UN was unable to solve the Karabakh issue, the efforts were unsuccessful. If the issue had been resolved through negotiations, there would be no war. Therefore, the UN should carry out reforms," he stressed.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.