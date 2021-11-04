Azerbaijan highly appreciates recent positive messages from Iran – FM (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:28

Iran has been voicing positive messages [in relation to Azerbaijan] in recent weeks, which Azerbaijan highly appreciates, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Nov. 4, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan, as before, aims to develop ties with Iran.

"The Iranian side was informed that Azerbaijan is concerned about the illegal entry of Iranian trucks into the Karabakh region. Despite this, the cases of the illegal entry continued. Then, during checks on Azerbaijani territory, it was established that two vehicles belonging to Iranian companies illegally entered Azerbaijani territory, their drivers were detained. The negotiations continued through diplomatic channels,” Bayramov said.

Azerbaijani FM believes that a normal result has been achieved in this direction.

“In an official appeal, which was given from the relevant structure under the Ministry of Urban Development and Transport of Iran, Iranian trucks were warned to stop these illegal trips into Azerbaijan's territory," Bayramov said.

He added that Azerbaijan is always ready to resolve issues through dialogue, on the principles of mutual relations, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's affairs," Azerbaijani FM said.