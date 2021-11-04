Pope appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The VIII Global Baku Forum coincides with the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, Pope Francis has appealed to the participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

“We know that 2021 has been declared the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan,” the message said. “It is a symbol of unity in our region.”

“We know that you will discuss the issues related to COVID-19 and will seek answers to the most pressing questions as part of this event,” the message said.

In his message, Pope Francis wrote that holding these events will allow communities to understand each other better, fulfill the commitments with more responsibility and intensify cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.