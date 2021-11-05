Armenia must come to terms with change of situation in region – aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Armenia must come to terms that the situation in the region has been changed, Aide to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on Nov. 5 while speaking at the "44-Day Victory Path" conference at the ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

Hajiyev said that a new holiday - Victory Day, November 8, has appeared in the calendar of Azerbaijan.

"We are grateful for this to the Azerbaijani army, headed by victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to the Azerbaijani people," the head of the department said.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan is ready to establish peaceful relations with Armenia if both countries recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

"There is no more conflict," the head of the department said. "Karabakh is a matter of our internal policy. Armenia must come to terms that the situation in the region has been changed and abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan."