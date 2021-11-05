Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Hiding and not providing maps of minefields by Armenia [for previously occupied Azerbaijani territories] is a pointless and absolutely wrong approach, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Nov. 5 speaking at the "44-Day Victory Path" conference at the ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that such an approach will not bring any benefit.

"President Ilham Aliyev announced Azerbaijan's interest in the negotiations, stressed the need for a peace agreement,” the minister added.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan offers Armenia to respectfully treat its neighbors, to break out of the economic impasse and to develop by establishing normal relations.

“Of course, Azerbaijan can only express its intention and make an appeal, the decision will be made by the Armenian leadership,” the minister said. “Azerbaijan is committed to peaceful relations.”