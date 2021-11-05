Azerbaijani FM discusses various issues on agenda with Sec-Gen of Turkic Council (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Bagdad Amreyev, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the ministry.
The parties discussed the upcoming summit of the Turkic Council and the preparation for the meetings, which will be held prior to it, exchanged views in connection with the documents, which will be adopted.
Bayramov stressed that cooperation with the Turkic Council is valuable for Azerbaijan, and also added that the work carried out during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates this.
Besides, the parties held exchange of views on other issues, standing on the agenda.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day
Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO)