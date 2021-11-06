EU sets tough conditions for accepting Western Balkan countries - ex-president of Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The countries of the Western Balkans should become a part of the European Union, but the EU put forward tougher conditions before them in this regard compared to other states, Petar Stoyanov, ex-president of Bulgaria, said during the panel session on topic “Assessing Western Balkans: The Way Forward” as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19”, Trend reports.

Stoyanov also noted that the EU has recently faced a number of difficulties, including economic crises, the coronavirus pandemic, and others.

"This complicates the integration of a number of countries, including the Western Balkan region, into the EU. However, a meeting was held in Slovenia between the leaders of the Western Balkans and the EU states. A number of promises were made to the Western Balkan countries," he added.

